Ultra Electronics board to recommend £2.58bn Cobham bid

The bid is a premium of 42 per cent to Ultra’s last closing price

‘Put up or shut up’ date has been extended to 20 August

Aerospace and defence company Cobham has made an offer of £35 per share for Ultra Electronics (ULE). The deal would value the company at £2.58bn which equates to a premium of 42 per cent to Ultra’s previous closing price. It is a significant improvement on the £28 per share offer made by Cobham in June and the Ultra board said that it would recommended it to shareholders subject to the establishment of safeguards for its stakeholders.