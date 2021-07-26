Amplats boosts Anglo American dividend prospects

Stronger production and prices drive record profit at Anglo American's 79-per-cent-owned subsidiary Anglo American Platinum

Bernstein forecasts a 236¢ interim dividend for Anglo American, compared to 28¢ last year

Anglo American (AAL) shareholders could see a tenfold interim dividend jump on last year’s 28c (20p), after its Anglo American Platinum (SA:AMS) subsidiary announced it would pay out 100 per cent headline earnings to investors.

Anglo owns 79 per cent of Amplats, which mines and refines platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa.