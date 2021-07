Logistical problems in the early part of 2021

Strong growth in independent retail outlets

Typically, bosses at Games Workshop (GAW) take a conservative, or perhaps restrained line when assessing the company’s results. But there is no hiding the fact that hobbyists were busy in FY 2021. Full-year figures were in line with the May trading update, with a near one-third increase in sales and a 73 per cent increase in operating profits (at constant currencies) to £156m.