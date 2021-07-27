Is Moonpig still too porky?

Reorganisation of its capital structure

A rise in inventories to £12m for “improved operational resilience”

Moonpig’s (MOON) full-year results were greeted by investors with all the enthusiasm of someone receiving a Moonpig greeting card that had been accidently dropped in a puddle, with the shares taking a 10 per cent dive on lower post-pandemic guidance. Why this should come as a surprise is something of a surprise, though the share price is still well ahead of this year’s 350p IPO price. What Moonpig amply illustrates is the consistent investor foible of overpaying for short-term growth, while forgetting the fundamentals of the long-term investment case. As we correctly forecast, the pandemic boost enjoyed by the company, as rival outlets were closed or severely restricted, has started to unwind, which has only made the picture harder to interpret.