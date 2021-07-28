/
Full steam ahead for BATS

The tobacco giant has seen progress in its smokeless zone
July 28, 2021
  • Significant growth in non-traditional categories
  • First half sees margin pressure

Jacek Olczak, chief executive of Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), recently urged the UK government to ban cigarettes within a decade, as he seeks to reposition the tobacco giant as a ‘wellness’ company – whatever that is. It’s a curious position to take, but it is linked to the change in the group’s product offering in favour of a smoke-free portfolio.

That dynamic is well understood by bosses at British American Tobacco (BATS). The group has just posted better-than-expected revenue for the first half of the year after adding a record number of new customers for its vaping products.

