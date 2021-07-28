GSK beats Q2 forecasts

The FTSE 100 pharma giant explained its consumer demerger plans last month

It will continue to invest in its drug pipeline this year

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) did not have an easy ride into Wednesday’s half-year numbers. The FTSE 100 pharma giant has faced pressure in recent months to explain how it will demerge its consumer healthcare business, what the future growth plans are for its whittled-down biopharma business and how those ambitions will affect its financial statements. As reported by the Financial Times in April, activist investor Elliott Management has built a multi-billion pound stake in the company.