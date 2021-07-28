/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

GSK beats Q2 forecasts

Revenues landed ahead of consensus expectations, helped by vaccine and pharma sales
GSK beats Q2 forecasts
July 28, 2021

 

  • The FTSE 100 pharma giant explained its consumer demerger plans last month
  • It will continue to invest in its drug pipeline this year

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) did not have an easy ride into Wednesday’s half-year numbers. The FTSE 100 pharma giant has faced pressure in recent months to explain how it will demerge its consumer healthcare business, what the future growth plans are for its whittled-down biopharma business and how those ambitions will affect its financial statements. As reported by the Financial Times in April, activist investor Elliott Management has built a multi-billion pound stake in the company.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data