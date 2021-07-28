MAN: a rising tide floats all boats

The company benefitted from the rotation out of growth into value stocks

The total funds under management rose by 9 per cent

Half-year results for Man Group (EMG) amply illustrate the adage that a rising tide floats all boats. The asset manager would have hard pressed to turn in a bad performance during a half of charging bulls, but the results gave little away as to how management plans to deliver the same returns for shareholders as market conditions have allowed it to do for its customers.