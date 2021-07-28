/
New Zealand oilfield sale shows net zero push dilemma

Divestment from OMV has strong opposition, while government nears two-year mark to decide on deal
July 28, 2021

The New Zealand government is on a collision course with environmentalists over the sale of an offshore oilfield, which is likely to have its life extended through the deal.

Austrian oil and gas company OMV is offloading the Maari field to “reduce the carbon intensity” of its portfolio, while the buyer, London-listed Jadestone Energy (JSE), operates on a model of buying mature assets and squeezing as much profitable production out of them as possible. At the end of June, the deal deadline was extended again to 31 August, as the companies wait for a decision from the New Zealand government on a transaction. This was initially expected to be complete within 12 months of its announcement in late 2019.

Smaller or private buyers have stepped up as major oil and gas companies look to offload older or less efficient operations as they shift to greener strategies. This push has been led by investors but governments around the world are also bringing in tougher rules around emissions. In the Asia-Pacific region alone, consultancy Wood Mackenzie forecasts there are $14bn in assets up for sale.

