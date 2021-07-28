Primary Health Properties rides the pandemic

A marked valuation gain – £66.9m

The direct development pipeline currently stands at £146m

With a rent roll that is 90 per cent covered by government-funded agencies, there was never any doubt that Primary Health Properties (PHP) would come through the pandemic-afflicted start to the year unscathed. Its primary care health facilities continued to be used, even if this is mainly for GPs to sit at their desks and take phone calls from patients who were barred from entering the building. The company also managed a 1.5 per cent uplift in its rent reviews.