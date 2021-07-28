/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Primary Health Properties rides the pandemic

A focus on government clients and predictable rents keeps PHP ticking over
Primary Health Properties rides the pandemic
July 28, 2021

 

  • A marked valuation gain – £66.9m
  • The direct development pipeline currently stands at £146m

With a rent roll that is 90 per cent covered by government-funded agencies, there was never any doubt that Primary Health Properties (PHP) would come through the pandemic-afflicted start to the year unscathed. Its primary care health facilities continued to be used, even if this is mainly for GPs to sit at their desks and take phone calls from patients who were barred from entering the building. The company also managed a 1.5 per cent uplift in its rent reviews.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data