Restore/Marlowe tie-up hostage to changing office dynamics

A a lowly cash component could be the main impediment to the takeover approach
July 28, 2021

 

  • The businesses are complementary in some respects
  • Aggregate office demand has softened appreciably

On 22 July, support services group Restore (RST) rejected a £743m takeover approach from business service and software supplier Marlowe (MRL), citing a lowly cash component (71p a share) within the cash/scrip offer, while arguing that the conditional non-binding proposal is not strategically compelling.

And though the offer represents a 26 per cent premium to Restore's closing share price on the last business day prior to the announcement, it is well adrift of the five-year high of 597p a share recorded at the beginning of 2018.

