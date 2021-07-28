The art of selling

Investors cut their winners to soon and hold onto losing stocks too long. This puts them on the wrong side of momentum effects.

We do this because we let our ego intrude into the investment process. We should instead use strict rules for selling.

There’s more to good investing than buying the right stocks. We must also sell the right ones. And this is a job which many investors have for years done badly.

Recent research by Warwick Business School’s Neil Stewart and colleagues has shown this. They found that clients of Barclays Stockbrokers are much more likely to sell shares if they are above their buying price than if they are below it – and even more likely to sell if the price is above the previous peak since they bought. Investors cut their winners and run their losers.