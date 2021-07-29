/
AstraZeneca bolstered by new drug sales

The group also benefited from £1.2bn in revenues from its Covid-19 vaccine
July 29, 2021
  • The FTSE 100 pharma giant has been rolling out its virus jab developed with Oxford university
  • But efforts to provide equitable access led to a drop in the gross margin
IC TIP: Buy

The launch of AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Covid-19 vaccine may not exactly have been smooth, with concerns mounting earlier this year about a very rare side effect of blood clotting. But the jab developed with Oxford university still contributed $1.2bn (£863m) to the FTSE 100 group’s revenues for the six months ending 30 June, benefiting its top line in Europe and emerging markets where the shot has been approved.

