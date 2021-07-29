Improved outlook flatters Lloyds

Expanding presence in wealth management

Restoration of interim dividend

Interims results for Lloyds (LLOY) were flattered by a net £636m credit gain as the bank released capital set aside to cover pandemic-related impairment losses. The fact that the economy didn’t quite go to hell in a handcart, due to a combination of government furlough schemes, business interruption loans and businesses not automatically shut by lockdown adapting their operations, were all positives for Lloyds which, in a move that will cheer investors, also restored its interim dividend.