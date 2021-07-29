Next week's economics: Aug 2 - 6

Next week should bring further signs of a global economic upturn, but also reasons for concern.

In the eurozone, final purchasing managers’ surveys should confirm the flash readings, which showed growth in the services sector to be at a 21-year high while the rate of expansion in manufacturing, whilst still strong, is slightly less impressive than in recent months.

In the UK final purchasing managers’ surveys should also confirm the flash readings, which showed that both growth in manufacturing and services has slowed recently due in part to staff shortages caused by the pandemic. A further survey should show that the construction sector is also expanding rapidly, thanks in part to increased housebuilding.