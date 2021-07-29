/
Q2 sales soar at Smith & Nephew

The group’s revenues were badly hit by the postponement of elective procedures last year
July 29, 2021
  • The FTSE 100 constituent delivered an improvement in operating profits in the first half
  • The dividend has been maintained, albeit the future trajectory of the pandemic is impossible to predict

As Covid-19 took hold last spring, hospitals around the world redirected their resources to the front line of the pandemic, postponing non-essential procedures. But the easing of virus restrictions has since allowed elective surgeries to begin to return, providing a much-needed shot in the arm for medical device group Smith & Nephew (SN.).

