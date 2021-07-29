Q2 sales soar at Smith & Nephew

The FTSE 100 constituent delivered an improvement in operating profits in the first half

The dividend has been maintained, albeit the future trajectory of the pandemic is impossible to predict

As Covid-19 took hold last spring, hospitals around the world redirected their resources to the front line of the pandemic, postponing non-essential procedures. But the easing of virus restrictions has since allowed elective surgeries to begin to return, providing a much-needed shot in the arm for medical device group Smith & Nephew (SN.).