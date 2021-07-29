Rentokil pushes on with its M&A strategy

It generated £222m of free cash at a 151 per cent conversion rate.

It acquired businesses in all the regions it operates in.

Rentokil (RTO) is an innovative opportunist. Last year, its disinfectant business benefitted from the fear that Covid-19 could be caught from uncleaned surfaces. Its half year results show that demand had tapered back in Q2 as the scientific community decided that the virus was more of an airborne threat. The launch of its, almost too good to be true, air purifying unit VIRUSKILLER in the first half of this year is timely and the hope will be that it will offset some of the disinfectant scaling back in the second half of the year.