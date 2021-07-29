/
Schroders gets pandemic boost

Like all asset managers, Schroders had a good pandemic, unlike other asset managers, it manages to reward its shareholders
July 29, 2021

 

  • Unprecedented increase in performance fees
  • Assets are outperforming peers on 12-month average

A combination of a big inflow of client funds from lockdown savers, generally positive market volatility and a big contribution from joint venture partner pushed Schroder’s (SDR) interim results into positive territory as the asset manager’s share price recovered to pre-pandemic levels. The results left the impression that good fund managers are benefitting the most from an increase in saving rates as customers turned away from savings accounts to invest their extra cash in search of yield.

