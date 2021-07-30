Another solid showing by IMI as margins build

Continued strong free cash flows

Mitigation of supply chain issues

Positive metrics all round for IMI (IMI) as the engineering group drove operating profit up by a quarter (at constant currencies) to £142m, underpinned by a 170 basis point increase in the underlying margin. Profitability at the half-year mark still stacks up well on an adjusted (organic) basis against comparators for HY 2019, indicating that financial performance has been improving regardless of what might be termed a skewed comparison with 2020.