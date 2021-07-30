/
Another solid showing by IMI as margins build

The engineering group is on track to deliver its long-term margin target
July 30, 2021
  • Continued strong free cash flows
  • Mitigation of supply chain issues

Positive metrics all round for IMI (IMI) as the engineering group drove operating profit up by a quarter (at constant currencies) to £142m, underpinned by a 170 basis point increase in the underlying margin. Profitability at the half-year mark still stacks up well on an adjusted (organic) basis against comparators for HY 2019, indicating that financial performance has been improving regardless of what might be termed a skewed comparison with 2020.  

