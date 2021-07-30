IAG expects more flying in Q3 - but uncertainties abound

The FTSE 100 airline company posted further losses in Q2

But it pointed to signs of pent-up demand including greater flying in the domestic Spanish market

It's obvious, but amid ongoing travel restrictions and uncertainty about the path of the pandemic, airlines and hotels have been some of the industries worst hit by Covid-19. That certainly applies to British Airways owner IAG (IAG) and uncertainties abound at the half-year mark. Passenger revenues dropped by almost three-quarters for the six months ending 30 June, landing at €1.1bn (£940m) – reflecting the fact that capacity in the second quarter was just over a fifth of that seen in 2019.