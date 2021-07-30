Natwest builds (steadily) on a solid start

The emphasis is all on incremental growth in its home market

The return of an interim dividend and a £750m share buyback scheme.

Like all the systemically important UK banks, Natwest (NWG) benefited heavily in its interim results from government action to prevent the economy imploding during the lockdown periods. Loan impairments were a mere 0.38 per cent of the bank's total book, compared with 1.6 per cent this time last year, and resulted in an impairment credit of £605m. This reflected a slowdown towards default that was largely the result of the furlough program and government loans to businesses. The sense of relative corporate stability allowed the return of an interim dividend and a £750m share buyback scheme.