Jupiter continues to leak

Outflows of £2.3m in client funds through the period

Comparative three-year performance measures underwhelm

An initial negative market reaction to Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) interim results was short-lived, but you could argue that the source of investor displeasure was the clear evidence that Jupiter is still struggling to retain customers at a time when everyone and their mother-in-law is shovelling lockdown savings into mutual funds. Why this should be the case, is an increasingly vexed question?