The positive impact of Senior's self-help measures

Inventory management a priority

Free cashflow up by a fifth

In its July trading update, Senior’s (SNR) said that full-year results for 2021 were likely to be slightly ahead of expectations. The aviation and motor parts supplier has reiterated the view that there are “clear signs of recovery in [its] end markets”, but given events of the past 15-months, a degree of caution is still warranted. Indeed, the group cited “well-publicised headwinds associated with freight and commodity costs; semiconductor supply chain challenges for [its] land vehicle customers”. But bosses remain confident of achieving a targeted return-on-capital-employed of 13.5 per cent over the medium-term. (It was neutral in the period under review).