/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

The positive impact of Senior's self-help measures

The group continues to drive efficiencies and it is seeing signs of improvement in its main markets
The positive impact of Senior's self-help measures
August 2, 2021

 

  • Inventory management a priority
  • Free cashflow up by a fifth

In its July trading update, Senior’s (SNR) said that full-year results for 2021 were likely to be slightly ahead of expectations. The aviation and motor parts supplier has reiterated the view that there are “clear signs of recovery in [its] end markets”, but given events of the past 15-months, a degree of caution is still warranted. Indeed, the group cited “well-publicised headwinds associated with freight and commodity costs; semiconductor supply chain challenges for [its] land vehicle customers”. But bosses remain confident of achieving a targeted return-on-capital-employed of 13.5 per cent over the medium-term. (It was neutral in the period under review).

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data