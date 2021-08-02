/
XP Power driving market share and efficiencies

Operational efficiencies and rising order intake lead to improved expectations
August 2, 2021

 

  • Management mindful of supply chain issues
  • Cashflows on the rise despite working capital commitments

Bosses at XP Power (XPP) remain circumspect even though that full-year trading is now expected to be “modestly' ahead of analysts” consensus expectations. It may be a case of under-promising and over-delivering given that the power converting specialist also beat the consensus through 2020. The company is still feeling the benefit of surging demand from semiconductor equipment makers, an industry which has generated no end of analyst comment over the past six-months or so.

