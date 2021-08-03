Direct Line emerges stronger

Premium levels fall through lockdowns

Concerns over the Financial Conduct Authority

Car insurers were one of the few companies to have genuinely benefited from the pandemic: drivers had to keep their cars insured despite the lack of opportunity to use them, while fewer overall journey’s meant fewer accident claims. Direct Line (DLG) personified this paradox better than most with an improvement in its loss ratio of 4 percentage points to 57 per cent, mainly because motor claims were half of normal levels during the second quarter.