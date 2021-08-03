/
Hiscox pays the Covid price

Over $492m set aside to cover claims related to a supreme court ruling over business interruption insurance
August 3, 2021

There were signs of a recovery of sorts for Hiscox (HSX) in its latest interim results after the insurer saw few significant man-made or natural disasters during the half and confirmation that rates across many of its business lines were hardening significantly. The return of dividends also helped the mood music for investors after an income drought. However, the most interesting information was how much the group will have to pay to settle the rancorous dispute over its refusal to pay out on business interruption policies triggered by the pandemic.

