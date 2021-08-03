Rotork will need to find a new chief executive

Margins improve despite logistical challenges

Chief executive to step down in 2022

Asian markets faltered during the evening prior to publication of Rotork’s (ROR) interim figures. But that can’t explain the severity of the initial markdown. Perhaps it was because chief executive officer Kevin Hostetler unexpectedly announced his intention to resign from the position next year after more than three years in the job. Rotork chairman Martin Lamb paid tribute, saying that "on leaving, he will have overseen the vast majority of this 5-year programme, which has fundamentally reshaped our core platform and processes, strengthened our management team, and positioned Rotork for a bright future".