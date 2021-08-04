How bond funds are facing the inflation threat

Strategic bond funds have greater flexibility to deal with a potential threat of sustained inflation

We assess the biggest funds in the sector and how they are positioned

Commonly dubbed 'the enemy of the bond investor', the prospect of inflation has sparked remarkably little fear among fixed-income markets of late. Having sold off fiercely in the first quarter of 2021, US Treasuries have rallied substantially in recent months. Yields, which move inversely to prices, rose to around the 1.7 per cent mark at the time of the sell-off but have more recently dropped below the 1.3 per cent mark. This suggests a stalling of the reflation trade and a consensus that recent high readings of inflation will prove to be short-lived.

Yet the arguments about whether price rises will be transitory or something more structural and permanent do continue to divide some investors, and this is not restricted to equity specialists. Bond fund managers have differing views on the prospects for inflation, with big consequences on how they run portfolios. This matters when it comes to the more flexible bond funds that can move in and out of different parts of the fixed-income market. To give a sense of how different portfolios are prepared for rising prices, we have assessed 10 of the largest strategic bond funds available to investors in light of the inflation debate.