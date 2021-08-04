ITV vs Google: A tale of two marketing budgets

ITV advertising revenue rose 29 per cent in the first half of 2021

Google sales rose 69 per cent to $50.4bn in the three months to June

Television and digital continue to thrive as the traditional advertising market is decimated

Advertisers looking to showcase their products and services to the widest possible audience are receiving mixed messages from the world’s biggest marketing platforms. ‘Redirect 20 per cent of your TV advertising budget to YouTube and we’ll increase your campaign reach by a quarter,’ claim the bosses at Alphabet (US: GOOGL), citing a recent survey from market stats firm Nielsen. But ‘keep investing in linear advertising which offers access the world’s biggest audiences,’ say executives at ITV (ITV) - unsurprisingly.

For now, advertisers seem to be sticking with both options. Alphabet and ITV have both posted exceptionally strong numbers for the three and six months to June 2021 as the post-Covid commercial bounce back has hit full swing. Google advertising revenues rose 69 per cent to $50.4bn (£36.2bn) in the second quarter of 2021, including an 84 per cent increase in YouTube sales. At ITV total advertising revenue rose 29 per cent to £866m in the first half of the year, including a 55 per cent increase in sales from video on demand services.