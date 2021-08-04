Retail investors get a shot at company fundraisings

With shares tumbling in the first day of trading, the recent Robinhood (US:HOOD) initial public offering (IPO) could certainly have gone better. But other elements of the flotation may be remembered more kindly.

Notably, the company had planned to allocate between 20 and 35 per cent of its shares to its own customers, an unusually high amount. Robinhood is not alone: this year’s Deliveroo (ROO) IPO included a community offer for UK-based customers, with PensionBee Group (PBEE) and Soho House owner Membership Collective Group (US:MCG) taking similar action.

Cynics may dismiss such moves as gimmickry, but retail investors do appear to be getting better access to company fundraising efforts, having previously been excluded from a spate of emergency share placings in the teeth of the pandemic.