Taylor Wimpey buying land with housing boom windfall

- Operating profit up to £424m compared to a loss of 16.1m last year.
- Land pipeline at c.147k potential plots, up from 139k on December 31 2020.
The exceptionally hot housing market, driven by the stamp duty holiday, has shot Taylor Wimpey (TW.) to a strong set of half year results. Its revenue, operating profit, margin and completion numbers were way up on 2020, when Covid-19 impacted the business significantly. It has used this momentum to complete lots of land acquisitions, which is promising for its medium-term prospects. However, there are some grey clouds on the horizon in the shape of raw material inflation and a potential housing price bubble.