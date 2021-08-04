Taylor Wimpey buying land with housing boom windfall

Operating profit up to £424m compared to a loss of 16.1m last year.

Land pipeline at c.147k potential plots, up from 139k on December 31 2020.

The exceptionally hot housing market, driven by the stamp duty holiday, has shot Taylor Wimpey (TW.) to a strong set of half year results. Its revenue, operating profit, margin and completion numbers were way up on 2020, when Covid-19 impacted the business significantly. It has used this momentum to complete lots of land acquisitions, which is promising for its medium-term prospects. However, there are some grey clouds on the horizon in the shape of raw material inflation and a potential housing price bubble.