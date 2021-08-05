A tale of two investment trust discounts

Rough as China’s regulatory crackdown has been for stocks such as Tencent (US:TCEHY), the volatility has not gone unnoticed in the investment trust space. JPM China Growth & Income (JCGI), Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS) and Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust (BGCG) have all had moments of serious share price weakness in recent weeks. Some of the moves have been extreme: shares in the JPMorgan trust traded at a 7.8 per cent discount to NAV as we entered the final week of July, a far cry from the small premium it has commanded, on average, in the previous 12 months. Likewise, a fairly consistent premium on the Baillie Gifford trust over most of 2021 has started to look less solid.

For some this might be a bargain in waiting, and the case of the China trusts can be a good reminder to keep a watchlist of investments you may wish to top up at moments of volatility. But the events behind the share price weakness complicate any decision-making: if the case for investing in the region has softened in the wake of the crackdown, this is not such a screaming 'buy!' after all.

We’ll be doing a deep dive into the China question in a few weeks, so I won’t go into that here. But it remains important to research the case for an investment in advance, in case volatility presents a buying opportunity but also to reassess it before diving in. Frustratingly, 'cheap' entry points can disappear fairly quickly: take the hefty premiums on infrastructure trusts that only briefly wilted away in the sell-off of early 2020, or the few weeks when Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) shares languished on a rare discount to NAV in the early months of this year.