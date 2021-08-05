The battle for corporate Britain

The UK is the go-to destination nowadays for anyone shopping for companies. With foreign buyers awash with cash, great bargains and no real impediments, it’s little wonder so many names are being snapped up.

At the centre of quite a few foreign takeovers over the years has been deal-maker Sir Nigel Rudd. He’s chairman of bid-target Meggitt and this will be his seventh mega deal involving an overseas buyer. In March Rudd expressed to the Financial Times his concern that British companies, including many with strong market positions, would be sold cheaply as the UK emerged from the shadow of Brexit. Well, given Parker Hannifin’s bid for Meggitt is at a 71 per cent premium to the closing price before the announcement, he probably doesn’t feel too bad on that score (that still doesn’t mean the buyer isn’t getting a good deal), plus the Parker-Meggitt deal looks like a great fit.

Why are UK companies so undervalued? Yes there’s the Brexit penalty, and the pandemic which has hit some sectors worse than others. Even Meggitt’s revenues were hit by reduced air travel. The ongoing undervaluation could also be linked to onerous-looking burdens coming down the track. Britain may be trying on lighter-touch regulation for size post Brexit, but companies are being corralled by regulators, government and campaign groups into being the best version of themselves, to deliver not just to shareholders, but also to employees, customers, and wider society.