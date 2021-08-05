The bias against market timing

We can use several lead indicators to predict aggregate equity returns, such as the dividend yield and price-money ratio.

Even so, many investors distrust market timing - some of them for good reasons.

“You can’t time the market” is one of the oldest cliches in investing.

Which is unfortunate, because it isn’t true. My chart shows one reason why. It’s that the dividend yield has been a fantastic predictor of medium-term returns on the All-Share index. High yields in 1992, 2003 and 2009 all led to big rises, whilst low yields in 1987, 1998 and 2007 all led to falling prices. In fact, the yield alone can explain 60 per cent of the variation in five-yearly returns on the index since 1985.