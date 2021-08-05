Today's markets: Resources dividend largesse continues, chips shortage, Robinhood flies & more

Glencore adds to resources dividend rush

Chip shortages continue to dog auto makers

Rolls Royce - has it bottomed out?

Resources dividend largesse continues

Another day, another significant payout from the booming resources sector. This time it is commodities giant Glencore (GLEN) which is planning to return some of the spoils of the surge in prices across the commodity complex over the past year in the form of $2.8bn worth of dividends and share buy backs in 2021. The first half of this year saw Glencore turn in a record performance with adjusted earnings up by almost 80 per cent to $8.7bn.

After announcing $1.6bn of dividends earlier this year as it resumed payouts after a Covid-induced hiatus last year, today Glencore added a special dividend worth $500m and a $650m share buyback programme into the mix. On top of this, net debt was also driven down by one third to $10.7bn.

Read Alex Hamer's results analysis here.

Glencore’s cash hand outs follow on from bumper dividend and share buy back announcements over the past two weeks from other resources companies. BHP (BHP) is the next major miner to report, publishing its financial year numbers on 17 August.

Read more:

Anglo American hits record profit, passes it on to shareholders

Record $9bn dividend for Rio Tinto investors

BP continues oil payout frenzy

Shell’s dividends back to the future on strong oil price

Chips and ketchup: International results round-up

General Motors (US: GM) is the latest carmaker to cite the global chip shortage as one of the reasons for production issues in 2021. That and the $1.3bn cost of recalls, mostly tied to the electric Chevrolet Bolt meant profits fell short of expectations. But quarterly net income of $2.8bn is still an improvement on 2020 when the company reported a $0.8bn loss.

The results come alongside new car registration details for the UK which show what a tough time automobile companies are having on the demand side as well. New petrol and diesel registrations fell 70 per cent and 46 per cent respectively in July.

Overnight Uber (US:UBER) turned in an unexpected profit for the second quarter although this was partially driven by gains on investment holdings in the likes of Didi (US: DIDI), whose shares have fallen sharply of late. Revenues in the Mobility and Delivery segments of the business both surged compared with the pandemic ravaged second quarter of 2020 but adjusted earnings still came in at a loss of $509m. Earlier this week Uber’s rival Lyft (US: LYFT) posted a 125 per cent leap in revenues and profits of $23.8m.

On the supply side, the problem for carmakers is that their chips are generally less expensive than those used in the high-tech space, meaning they are less of a priority for semiconductor companies and their orders fall to the bottom of the pile. GM says it expects the shortages to continue plaguing numbers until next year. But Taiwan Semiconductor (TPE: 2330) - one of the world’s largest chip suppliers - is optimistic that production will have recovered by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Sony’s (TYO: 6758) numbers demonstrate that it is not just the car companies that are struggling with chip shortages. The gaming giant’s numbers were better than expected in the first quarter, but forecasts for the PS5 have been hindered by the shortage of those pesky chips.

Kraft Heinz (US: KHC) needs chips of a different variety. An improved demand for snacks and packaged meals meant revenues beat expectations in the second quarter, but growth still isn’t spectacular - revenues only rose 1.6 per cent year-on-year in the first half.

Robinhood soars

One company which has found itself, somewhat surprisingly, with a market cap bigger than Kraft Heinz, is online broker Robinhood (HOOD). After a lacklustre IPO last week was marked by a share price fall on its opening day, the past few days’ trading has seen a complete volte face with Robinhood shares soaring - at one point yesterday they were running up 80 per cent on the day - eerily reminiscent of the meme stock frenzy seen earlier this year and partly driven by the raft of new retail investors drawn into the market by trading apps such as, you guessed it, Robinhood. The stock finally settled at the end of yesterday’s trading at $70.39, up 50 per cent on the day and around double the level the shares slipped to on the day of the IPO.

Read more:

Retail investors get a shot at company fundraisings

Robinhood is cashing out on the retail boom - but risks abound

Rolls Royce recovery ahead?

Half-year figures for Rolls-Royce (RR.) edged back towards respectability on the back of improved trading within its defence and power systems segments. The aerospace giant booked an underlying operating profit of £307m, against a loss of £1.63bn in H1 2020.

Underlying revenue was down 2 per cent, though its core civil aerospace business benefitted from a partial recovery in business aviation. Large engine long-term service agreements (LTSA) flying hours stood at 43 per cent of 2019 levels, up from 34 per cent in H2 2020. That’s progress of sorts.

The cost base of the civil aerospace business has been cut by a third due to the restructuring programme, and the group expects to turn free cash flow positive sometime during the second half of this year. There is plenty of headroom with £7.5bn of liquidity including £3.0bn in cash. The defence business continues to impress, though much depends on how rapidly international travel rates recover.

Ashley loosening his grip on Frasers?

Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct and architect of the Frasers (FRAS) group of retail brands used its results announcement this morning to confirm plans to step down as chief executive in 2022, although he intends to remain on the board. Ashley has been chief executive since stepping in following the resignation of his long term right hand man Dave Forsey in 2016.

But those investors hoping that Frasers might become a little more conventional as Ashley takes a step back may be slightly disappointed with the news today that his likely successor is his daughter’s fiance Michael Murray who is currently not on the board or even a full time employee of the company. Murray is currently carrying out a consultancy role as ‘head of elevation’ and is also heavily involved in property deals, from which he is awarded a hefty cut. Today the company said it was working on a package for Murray for when he takes over on 1 May 2022.

Meanwhile, results showed a dramatic fall in profits to £8.5m as the company was forced to write down the value of property assets as its focus was forced online during the pandemic.

Read more:

Can Mike Ashley clean up

Is Mike Ashley the saviour of the UK high street?