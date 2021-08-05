/
WPP upgrades guidance, citing recovery

The media group has made various new business wins and upped the dividend
August 5, 2021

 

  • Shares in the FTSE 100 media giant are up more than a half over the past 12 months
  • WPP attributed a recovery in its markets to successful vaccination programmes, stimulating economy activity

Shares in WPP (WPP) ticked up 2 per cent on results day as the FTSE 100 media giant said it had returned to 2019 revenue levels in 2020, a year ahead of plan. The group cited a like-for-like (LFL) improvement of 26 per cent in the second quarter alone, buoyed by clients spending on digital advertising. Overall, LFL half-year sales rose 16 per cent.

