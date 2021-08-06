Hidden ESG risks laid bare

ESG-related shortcomings appear in unexpected places, from renewables to low-volatility portfolios

Carbon output from renewables' manufacturing means 'green' companies can score poorly on environmental metrics

If the idea of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks has been well telegraphed, they can still lurk in unexpected parts of your portfolio. That’s the message from a new Morningstar paper, which warns that stocks in some sectors presumed to be ESG-friendly can be far from it.

Analysis of Morningstar’s equity indices found that the firm’s Global Markets Renewable Energy index was roughly 10 times more carbon-intensive than the broader market, judged by companies' reported emissions. Those flagged include solar company Sunrun (US:RUN) and construction tech firm Schweiter Technologies (SWI:SWTQ) on top of “carbon-intensive companies as China Power (HK:02380), RWE (GER:RWE) and AES (US:AES)”.