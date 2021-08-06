/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

LSE tries to impress on two fronts

London Stock Exchange shows why it is always a worry when a venerable institution decides it needs to be exciting
LSE tries to impress on two fronts
August 6, 2021

 

  • Concerns over capex commitments
  • High level of intangibles – impairment risk

Trying to get to grips with the London Stock Exchange’s (LSEG) half-year results was always going to be a challenge after the group pulled off one of the biggest M&A deals in the UK last year with its $27bn (£19bn) takeover of data and analytics provider Refinitiv. This involved selling off Borsa Italia for €4bn (£3.38bn) and taking on significant amounts of debt to fund the rest. The deal puts the LSE in a situation where three-quarters of its revenues are now derived purely from data and analytics, rather than its traditional market-making activities.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data