/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Contour extends its power portfolio

The company maintained its dividend growth rate progression
Contour extends its power portfolio
August 9, 2021

 

  • Fixed price contracts shield revenues from price volatility
  • Debt overhang remains a cause for concern

ContourGlobal’s (GLO) half-year net earnings halved from H2 2020, a consequence of increased financing costs and a reduction in foreign exchange translation gains. On an adjusted basis, the power generator saw cash profit increase by 15 per cent to $406m (£292m), driven by acquisitions, stronger operational performance in renewables, and favourable exchange rate shifts. Adjustments exclude expenses related to acquisitions and gains or losses from farm-down transactions.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data