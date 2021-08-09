Contour extends its power portfolio

Fixed price contracts shield revenues from price volatility

Debt overhang remains a cause for concern

ContourGlobal’s (GLO) half-year net earnings halved from H2 2020, a consequence of increased financing costs and a reduction in foreign exchange translation gains. On an adjusted basis, the power generator saw cash profit increase by 15 per cent to $406m (£292m), driven by acquisitions, stronger operational performance in renewables, and favourable exchange rate shifts. Adjustments exclude expenses related to acquisitions and gains or losses from farm-down transactions.