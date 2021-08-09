How 'the new tobacco' is splitting income fund managers

Contrarian calls like these are particularly interesting because they can sometimes make or break a fund’s performance relative to both the market and peers. Long before Neil Woodford was mired in scandal, a successful bet on the resilience of tobacco stocks was one of the sector calls that helped make his name as a gifted contrarian. Whether Lance and Purves are right or not, energy could be an important dividing line for UK equity managers and their performance in the coming years.

Energy still makes up a reasonable part of the UK market, representing 8.9 per cent of the FTSE 100 and 7.2 per cent of the FTSE All-Share at the end of July. But it’s worth asking which funds are loading up on exposure and which are steering clear. When it comes to UK equity income funds and trusts, you can find both extremes.