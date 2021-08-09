PageGroup cautious on job market prospects

Jobs market strengthens through July but uncertainties linger

Strong showing in the Americas, but UK suffers by comparison

Shareholders in PageGroup (PAGE) are in line for a total interim dividend pay-out of 31.41p after the recruiter booked net profits of £39m against a loss of £1.6m last year. It represents quite a turnaround, but year-on-year comparisons carry less weight than normal given the unprecedented disruption to the economy in the first half of 2020. Set against half-year figures for 2019, revenue and gross profits were down by 4.2 per cent and 3.7 per cent respectively at constant currencies.