The Trader: European stocks start timidly, Morrisons bidding war rages

A meek start to equity trading in Europe on Monday follows another record-breaking session for Wall Street on Friday. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 both rose to new all-time closing highs after a stellar jobs report indicated the US economy is purring, whilst a very strong earnings season has underpinned support for the broader market. Shares in London and Frankfurt were a tad lower though the Euro Stoxx 50 was steady, the dollar hit its strongest versus the euro in four months, oil prices were weaker, and gold declined sharply overnight.

Private equity raiders: Shares in Morrisons traded 0.5 per cent higher at 280p after the Takeover Panel extended the deadline for CD&R to improve its offer for the grocer. The move comes after rival Fortress upped its offer to 270p plus a 2p special dividend, marking a total consideration of almost £10bn. The move by the regulator to give CD&R more time suggests this bidding war is not over yet. The group has until 20 Aug to make a final bid and we can expect that they will try to deliver a knockout bid by then. I think it was a month ago I suggested 280p would be required for a knockout and that is where shares trade this morning as investors expect just a little more juice to be squeezed from this. Meanwhile, Vectura shares rallied a further 2 per cent to 167p after Philip Morris raised its offer to 165p after Carlyle’s recommended 155p offer on Friday.

A key leading indicator for the global economy is roaring higher. Chinese inflation topped estimates, as the official producer price index rose at a racy 9 per cent in July from a year earlier, accelerating from the +8.8 per cent in June. CPI rose at 1 per cent, but it’s the Chinese PPI that is the important measure for investors looking at where global CPI will be heading in the coming months.