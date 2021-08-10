/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Abrdn signals two-year dividend cap

Investors may need to be patient before the cap is removed from their dividend payouts
Abrdn signals two-year dividend cap
August 10, 2021
  • Large weighting towards not particularly profitable activities
  • Payout ratio depends on how quickly cost-to-net-income ratio falls

Managing the turnaround of a super tanker-sized asset manager was never going to be easy and the newly branded Abrdn (ABDN) (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen, and now probable winner of a Consignia corporate branding award) made it clear in its half-year results that investors who expected a higher dividend will either have to wait, or by implication, go somewhere else to find one.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data