Car manufacturers unable to capitalise on strong demand

Post-pandemic financial results have been flattered by comparisons with last year’s lockdown period

The SMMT has reported strong used car sales but a dearth in new vehicle registrations

The British car market is buoyant. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has just reported the best ever April to June performance for used cars with over 2 million vehicles changing hands in the second quarter of the year – up 6.6 per cent on pre-pandemic levels. April was an especially strong month, with sales rising almost 300 per cent. Pent-up savings, a shift in working habits and a return to domestic travel has sent demand surging.

Used car companies, especially those with a strong online presence, have been quick to capitalise on the demand. Cinch – which attracted a £1bn valuation in May after investment from the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi alongside George Soros’s investment firm – claims to have reached annualised sales of over 45,000 vehicles – an impressive feat for a company that launched just over a year ago.