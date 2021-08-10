/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Derwent picks up where it left off

A rental recovery in its prime London office portfolio gives a sheen back to Derwent’s interim results
Derwent picks up where it left off
August 10, 2021
  • Rent collection for the quarter improved
  • Discount to NAV has narrowed significantly

Derwent London (DLN) was at pains to emphasise a return to normality in these results after having to hand out deferred payment terms to the tenants of its upscale, mostly empty if not technically unoccupied, prime London office space. Rent collection for the quarter improved to 95 per cent for its office space, which makes up the bulk of the company’s rent roll. The improved conditions meant the company posted a revaluation surplus for the half of £57.8m, completely reversing last year’s pandemic-induced losses.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data