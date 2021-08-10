Derwent picks up where it left off

Rent collection for the quarter improved

Discount to NAV has narrowed significantly

Derwent London (DLN) was at pains to emphasise a return to normality in these results after having to hand out deferred payment terms to the tenants of its upscale, mostly empty if not technically unoccupied, prime London office space. Rent collection for the quarter improved to 95 per cent for its office space, which makes up the bulk of the company’s rent roll. The improved conditions meant the company posted a revaluation surplus for the half of £57.8m, completely reversing last year’s pandemic-induced losses.