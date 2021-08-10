Gamesys profits from the boredom of lockdown

Adjusted cash profits increased 16 per cent.

Strong cash conversion of 94 per cent helped improve its net debt position.

Online betting/gaming company Gamesys (GYS) was a big winner from the pandemic. Last year, its revenue shot up as people turned to casino games to pass the time in lockdown. It has maintained this momentum in H1 this year, with its average active players per month increasing 16 per cent to 744,807. Players were also gaming more, generating 5 per cent more revenue on average.