Another day, another head-spinning house price inflation report

The latest – a 7.6 per cent annual increase in the 12 months to July – was hailed by its author Halifax as a sign of a “cooling market”.

Yes, the surge is below May’s 9.6 per cent. But it also follows a 4.3 per cent rise in the year to July 2020. On Halifax’s measure, the average house price has spiked from £232,679 to £262,221 in 24 months.