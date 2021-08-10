The Trader: Stocks edge up as taper talk builds, inflation ahead

Equity markets seem content to trade broadly sideways as investors balanced the ongoing economic recovery with potential worries about delta, inflation and tapering by the Fed. European stock markets edged a little higher in early trade on Tuesday having eked out modest gains on Monday despite a slow start. The FTSE 100 has put in a steady shift since the 19 Jul drop but momentum is starting to ease as the index approaches the top of the range. In Europe, travel and leisure and tech lead the gainers with banks and basic resources weakest. Meanwhile, Wall Street eased back from record highs yesterday as energy dipped on demand concerns but financials were bid on rising yields as 10s rose above 1.31 per cent. Futures this morning are flat.
Briefly
- Credit Suisse sounded bullish on US equities, initiating its 2022 S&P 500 price target at 5,000, while in the near-term raising the 2021-22 EPS estimates to $210 from $200 and $230 from $215.
- JOLTS – 10.1m, new record – US economy is reopening fast and there are jobs out there – but there is a problem with matching supply and demand, so inflation remains the problem ahead.
- Coinbase and MicroStrategy rallied on the resurgence in crypto markets that pushed Bitcoin back to a 3-month high as it looked to close the gap created by the May crash.
- Meme favourite AMC rallied 3% as it reported a quarterly loss of $0.77 per share, which was narrower than last time and better than the $0.94 forecast. Revenues were up to $444m from almost zero last year.
- Watches of Switzerland continues to deliver, reporting this morning Q1 revenues +101.9%, with US revenues +95%. Luxury segment doing well and ecommerce sales up 16% from last year. The strong performance in the first quarter underpins robust confidence in the FY outlook. Shares up almost 3% in early trade.