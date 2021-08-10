The Trader: Stocks edge up as taper talk builds, inflation ahead

Equity markets seem content to trade broadly sideways as investors balanced the ongoing economic recovery with potential worries about delta, inflation and tapering by the Fed. European stock markets edged a little higher in early trade on Tuesday having eked out modest gains on Monday despite a slow start. The FTSE 100 has put in a steady shift since the 19 Jul drop but momentum is starting to ease as the index approaches the top of the range. In Europe, travel and leisure and tech lead the gainers with banks and basic resources weakest. Meanwhile, Wall Street eased back from record highs yesterday as energy dipped on demand concerns but financials were bid on rising yields as 10s rose above 1.31 per cent. Futures this morning are flat.

Briefly