Can Frasers thrive without Mike Ashley at the helm?

Mike Ashley has announced that his future son-in-law Michael Murray will assume the CEO role in 2022

Frasers' strategy of sweeping up struggling high street retailers has had a tricky few months

“I’m going to fix it, and I will,” said Mike Ashley in a rare TV interview in 2016 after announcing his intention to take up the role of chief executive at the company he had founded 34 years previously.

It had been a difficult time for Sports Direct. Failure to hedge against the post-referendum currency movements meant margins and profits had faltered. To offset the challenges, Ashley and his outgoing chief executive Dave Forsey had taken up expensive retail locations on Oxford Street. Debt was rising alongside fears that the high capital expenditure required to expand the store estate would not be recouped by improving sales. Employment practices had been heavily criticised and City analysts were concerned that without a major change at the top mistakes would keep on being repeated.