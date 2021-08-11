M&G still a work in progress

Service issues had a material impact on the outflows

The solvency II surplus rose by £600m to £5.4bn

M&G (MNG) owned up to its perennial problem of disappearing retail funds as the fixed-income focused asset manager tries to find its feet outside of the Prudential embrace. The market was spooked by evidence that savers are jumping overboard, with a net outflow from its retail division, which includes the flagship Prufund, of £800m alone during the half. Management acknowledged that part of the problem was due to customer service issues experienced by its corporate pension customers, which had a material impact on the outflows.