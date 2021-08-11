/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

M&G still a work in progress

M&G is still leaking retail funds but both surplus capital and dividends continue to grow
M&G still a work in progress
August 11, 2021
  • Service issues had a material impact on the outflows
  • The solvency II surplus rose by £600m to £5.4bn

M&G (MNG) owned up to its perennial problem of disappearing retail funds as the fixed-income focused asset manager tries to find its feet outside of the Prudential embrace. The market was spooked by evidence that savers are jumping overboard, with a net outflow from its retail division, which includes the flagship Prufund, of £800m alone during the half. Management acknowledged that part of the problem was due to customer service issues experienced by its corporate pension customers, which had a material impact on the outflows.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data