/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Quilter finds its feet

Quilter shareholders benefit from a raised dividend but the company is still sitting large cash reserves
Quilter finds its feet
August 11, 2021
  • Assets under management on the rise
  • Exposure to a static mortgage market

Interpreting half-year results for Quilter (QLT) was always going to be a challenge after a series of disposals and reorganisations meant that accounts had to be significantly restated on a reported basis, thus making direct comparisons difficult. However, the newly consolidated wealth manager seems to have left its Old Mutual days behind it and reported a rising dividend from a very low base. Notably, there was no real guidance on what Quilter intends to do with its very large pile of cash.

To continue reading...
OR
Register for free
Read 3 articles for free each month
* Excl. premium articles
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data