Quilter finds its feet

Assets under management on the rise

Exposure to a static mortgage market

Interpreting half-year results for Quilter (QLT) was always going to be a challenge after a series of disposals and reorganisations meant that accounts had to be significantly restated on a reported basis, thus making direct comparisons difficult. However, the newly consolidated wealth manager seems to have left its Old Mutual days behind it and reported a rising dividend from a very low base. Notably, there was no real guidance on what Quilter intends to do with its very large pile of cash.